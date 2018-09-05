Targus launches a range of new products at IFA 2018

Targus is exhibiting at IFA, Berlin located in iZone, Hall 12 Stand 214, offering retailers and media an opportunity to take a deeper look into what is happening in tech-cessories categories today and what can be expected in 2019 & beyond.

“Targus’ insight-led approach stands us apart from the competition, and as the category leading brand across tech-cessories for mobile devices, Targus has a unique perspective to share with both our customers and our consumers”, speaks David Brown, Marketing Director EMEA for Targus.

As the lines blur between work and home the emergence of the pro-sumer is an exciting prospect for Retail, and at this year’s event, Targus will be launching several new product solutions across its portfolio, all designed to make using technology at home, on the go or in the office simple, secure and comfortable:

“With the rise of flexible working and increasingly more of us working at home, there is a huge opportunity for first-mover advantage in this space. With our 35 years’ experience in working with 70% of the Fortune 1000 Targus are excited to bring Retailers on-board with our new solutions, purposefully designed for today’s dynamic world”, adds David Brown, Marketing Director EMEA for Targus.