Targus celebrates 35 years of innovation

Targus hosted the first-ever APAC Media and Disty Conference at The City Society of World Finance Centre in Beijing on November 15, celebrating its 35 years of strong and successful journey.

Since its foundation in 1983 with its heritage rooted in the mobility of on-the-go-professionals, Targus has established itself as a front-runner in the industry and continues to deliver cutting-edge, quality-made and productivity-boosting solutions via carrying cases, tech accessories and peripherals.

“As a pioneer in the mobile accessories’ category, we have been successful in contributing to enhancing the everyday life of our consumers, offering innovative and advanced solutions for corporate business, travel and lifestyle purposes. Today, we are proud to announce the significant milestone – our 35th anniversary and our 2019 collection, especially the docking solutions to cater the trend of mobile office and hot desk concept,” said Edith Ka, APAC Marketing Director of Targus.

During the conference, Targus 2019 new collection was unveiled with a creative magic show and special runway. A striking international standard magic show performed by a famous Chinese magician “LEWIS” smartly narrated a storytelling of Targus innovation achieved over the decades that has enabled and empowered an ever-changing workforce to perform at their best.

Through several magic scenarios, the innovation of Targus solutions with profound theories enhancing the daily life was smartly envisioned – highlighting that a moment with Targus makes complicated things much easier like magic. For an instance, an office station on the stage suddenly disappeared just like the way Targus “Hot Docks” efficiently save the office space, while magic cards were amazingly controlled by the magician LEWIS just like Targus “Remote-control Presenter” and an unseen story could be only read by him like Targus “Privacy Screen.”