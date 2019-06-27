Tally Solutions launches its campaign ‘Champions of Growth’ with latest digital film

Tally Solutions announced its latest digital film under the campaign of ‘Champions of Growth’. Tally is synonymous with business accounting software for small and medium businesses in the country having supported and enabled businesses with simple yet delightful accounting and inventory management tools for over 30 years.

Continuing its association and strong support towards the SME’s, the digital film celebrates the passion and success of millions of entrepreneurs, who decide to walk down the path, and be the champion of their own story. The film revolves around the story of a champion, who breaks barriers, faces multiple hardships, to fulfil her dream. Narrating her journey of ambition and success, the film, in a story telling format, celebrates the making of an entrepreneur across the diverse fields.

The film is part of a campaign, that highlights inspiring real-life stories of SME entrepreneurs from different industries across India and UAE and is amix of social, video content and brand integration across various platforms.

Talking about the newly launched film Jayati Singh, Global Head- Marketing, Tally Solutions said, “At Tally, the interest of SMEs is always at the centre of all that we do. Our efforts are always directed towards assisting them in making their business operations and lives simpler. SMEs form the backbone of the economy, contributing towards the GDP, job creation, exports etc. It is time that we recognize these efforts and celebrate their success. Through this campaign and film, we salute the dreamers, achievers and the real champions of growth and their undying spirit of entrepreneurship.”

“Our creative agency has done a great job in conceptualising and executing this digital film. It’s a simple and relevant film to acknowledge their s hardships and success and extend our gratitude towards this sector”, she added.

The campaign has been ideated and executed by Happy mcgarrybowen the integrated creative solutions agency. Commenting on the thought behind the film, Samarjit Choudhry, President, Happy mcgarrybowen said, “Sure, MSMEs are the largest job creators, but apart from a small subset of people, how many really know about this? We see them every day but never realise what they truly are. But the moment you hear their stories, their monumental contributions, it hits you hard. And that’s exactly what we tried to do when Tally Solutions asked us to create a campaign for MSME day – we spearheaded with stories. With Champions of Growth, we celebrate the real heroes and their unheard stories for the world to know. The film talks about one such girl and her undying will to learn, grow and to do something for herself and society. But there are literally thousands of stories around us. Tally is truly a champion for MSMEs and for them we hope to get these stories out there, one story at a time.”

The film has already received over 2.5 million views on Youtube and Facebook. Maximizing the reach and celebrations of International MSME day, the brand is hosting multiple engageent events in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Kolkata via talks on well-being of self and business. These events are hosted in collaboration with prestigious industry associations like FKCCI, CIMSME, FASCII etc.