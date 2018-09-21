Tally Solutions Appoints Chetan Yadav as Chief People Officer

Tally Solutions has appointed Chetan Yadav as the Chief People Officer with effect from 5th September 2018. Chetan will directly report to the Chairperson, Ms. Sheela Goenka. He will be based out of the Bangalore head office and will be responsible for Tally’s 800+ workforce spread across India, UAE, Kenya and Indonesia.

Chetan brings with him 18 years of experience with new-age, fast-paced start-up mindset and meritocratic work environment, leveraging technology and relying on data to make decisions. Prior to Tally, he was working as Vice President & Head HR with GreyOrange, leading the HR function. He was also associated with Myntra and Ocwen in his previous stints.

“I am excited about Tally’s vision for the next decade and hence the possibilities that lie ahead with the company. I am glad to be a part of an organisation that is highly customer, employee and partner centric and look forward to contribute further in my way towards making a positive impact for them. As an organization, we are at the cusp of big things both in terms of the structure of our teams as well as our technology, and I look forward to working with people to make this journey successful and have all of us rally towards our future roadmap.” commented Chetan on his appointment.

Chetan is an avid traveller and has covered the hills from up north to the beaches down south. He looks forward to covering more interesting places while in Bangalore.