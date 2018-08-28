Taiwan’s youth connect: Youth experience best of technology with Taiwan Excellence products at Malhar Festival

Taiwan Excellence is back again with its innovative exercise of giving the youth in the country a first-hand experience of the best of technology. This time, Taiwan Excellence made their presence felt as technology partners at the prestigious Malhar Festival 2018 hosted by St Xavier’s College on August 15, 16, 25 and 26.

Malhar Festival is one of Mumbai’s oldest and most iconic college fests that sees youth from across various colleges in the country converge at the fest. With a wide range of events and performances, Malhar is a fun experience and has provided a platform to the country’s foremost talent over the past 35 years.

Known for its burgeoning ICT industry, Taiwan is the world’s leading destination for world-class technology. Its gaming industry and technology offerings are superlative making it the world’s ultimate gaming destination. Through events like Malhar Festival that attract a huge young population, Taiwan is making an effort to reach out to youngsters to give them a chance to lay their hands on the best of technology.

On display was a plethora of stellar ICT products and gaming gear that visitors can check out. Top-notch Taiwanese brands including ADATA, InWin, MSI, Thermaltake, Tokuyo, Gigabyte, Asus, Silicon Power, Cyber Power and D-Link showcased their cutting-edge product range.

Taiwan’s innovative product display received an overwhelming response from the students who attended the festival. The crowds were seen thronging the display space to catch a glimpse of the latest, cutting-edge technology. Akhilesh Tambe, a student, was excited to have been able to be a part of the whole experience. He said, “This was a superb event and we had a great time experiencing such innovative technology products. Taiwan has some of the best bands in the industry. So it felt great to look at all these cutting-edge products and know about them.”

Alex Pen, Director of the Taipei World Trade Center Liaison Office in Mumbai, said, “We are extremely excited to connect with the youth in India and help them experience world-class technology through our products. College festivals like Malhar are the best platforms to interact with youth and we hope to meet them at more and more such events.”

The highlight of this year’s Taiwan Excellence display was a special VR Experience wherein the visitors could come and get a firsthand experience of the technology. There were lucky draws with various activities for all the three days with a mega lucky draw on the last day of the fest.