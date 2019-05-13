Taiwan Excellence Pavilion to Display Ground-Breaking Innovations at Taiwan Expo

At the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion, the latest and newly launched ground-breaking technology and innovations from world’s renowned brands will be displayed to give a first-hand experience to the visitors at Taiwan Expo on May 16-17-18 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

The highlights of the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion include: World’s 28 largest technology brands to demonstrate their new innovations and products related to home & living, healthcare, gaming gadgets, ICT and innovation in skin care; Some of the premium brands like Adata, Edimax, Thermaltake, Asus, Avision, Plustek Inc, Aver to demonstrate their latest innovations that provide tremendous value to the users worldwide; Exclusive interaction opportunity with the representative of top Taiwanese brands and get a first-hand experience of their products.