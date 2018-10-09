Taiwan Excellence demonstrates the best of smart technology for India’s Smart City Mission in Bengaluru

Taiwan Excellence stepped up its efforts to boost India’s Smart Cities Mission with its strong participation at the Smart Asia India Expo & Summit 2018 laying major focus on accelerating innovation and entrepreneurship.

Smart Asia India Expo & Summit 2018 aimed to connect Taiwan’s expertise and India’s opportunity in building intelligent, robust and efficient Smart Cities. The trade show is being held from October 4th to 6th at the Bangalore International Exhibition Center (BIEC), Bengaluru.

At the Expo, the best of Taiwan’s ICT industry displayed some of their most innovative creations that could create a big splash in the Indian market. There were various products and brands in smart ICT, smart healthcare, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and smart-life devices industries. Renowned Taiwanese brands like Acer, Adata, Advantech, AIFA, Apacer, Asus, Aver, Avision, BenQ, Buder, BXB, CyberPower, D-Link, Edimax, Energy Management Systems, FECA, Gigabyte, ICP Das, InWin,Kenda, Medimaging Integrated (MIIS), Moxa, MSI, Opro 9, Plustek, QNAP, Team, Thermaltake, Tokuyo, Transcend, Walrus Pumps, and XTGL showcased their state-of-the-art products at the event.

Taiwan Excellence has been contributing to various projects of the Indian government including Smart Cities mission, Make in India, Skills India and Digital India ever since they were announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With its seminal experience in lending expertise to smart projects across the world, Taiwan Excellence is very well positioned to support eclectic projects in India, especially the Smart Cities Mission. The Smart Cities Mission is the flagship programme of the Indian government to renew and retrofit around 100 cities across the country to make them citizen friendly and sustainable.

Dave Tsai, Director of Taipei World Trade Center Liaison Office in Chennai, said, “India is a key market for us and we really look forward to providing our expertise for India’s smart projects. Taiwan Excellence has been a part of the many ambitious projects that the Government of India has announced and we will continue to renew our commitment to these projects. We are already actively helping many other countries by providing them with requisite smart solutions. We hope to continue exchanging knowledge between India and Taiwan and believe the projects under the Smart Cities Mission will pick up speed because of our efforts and inputs.”