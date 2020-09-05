AI Solutions and Cyber Security Online Press Conference Organized by Taiwan Excellence and Digital Application

Taiwan Excellence and Digital Application organized an online Press Conference on AI Solutions and Cyber Security. Six Taiwan ICT brands including three Taiwan Excellence awarded brands IEI TSTI ZYXEL SYSCOM, BANKPRO and LaFresh participated in the event. These companies introduced their latest innovative products and solutions as they relate today themes of AI solutions and cyber security.

With the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic globally enterprises are paying more attention to digitalization, interconnection and artificial intelligence like never before.

Mr. James Huang, Chairman, TAITRA, “The development and expansion of 5G and its high speed, low latency and wider links are expected to bring AI and IoT more into our daily lives. AI solutions are increasingly applied in fields such as smart manufacturing, customer service, and retail. With this trend, the data collection from the Internet and its usage have increased both in terms of volumes and regularity. But there is a proportionate increase in the hacking incidents as well. So how to manage and use big data and how to prevent attacks from network viruses and hackers, have become crucial for data integration and cyber security. Taiwan as a key partner in a globalized industry has been closely watching this trend. Taiwan brands continue to develop more integrated, expandable and customized products in the fields of AI solutions and cyber Security which would turn comprehensive smart information management and a smart life into reality. In order to encourage Taiwan enterprises to pursue excellence and innovation, the new Taiwan Excellence awards initiated in 1992 aimed at motivating and empowering Taiwanese companies to dream big, help people to fuel their lives and to promote innovation.”