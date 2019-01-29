TAITRA Promotes Computex and Displays Latest Taiwan Excellence Innovations at Convergence India 2019

TAITRA (Taiwan External Trade Development Council), the foremost non-profit trade promotion organization in Taiwan promotes Computex 2019 and Taiwan Excellence at Convergence India 2019. Computex has been one of the leading global ICT, IoT and startup tradeshows with a complete supply chain and IoT ecosystems. Taiwan Excellence, initiated by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), honors Taiwan’s most innovative products that provide tremendous value to users worldwide. From Jan 29-31, Computex d&i Awards and Taiwan Excellence pavilion will witness the best in technology and innovation from Taiwan, exclusively showcased at Pragati Maidan, Hall 10, Booth 52.

In sync with global ICT trends, Computex is moving forward on Building Global Technology Ecosystems. As one of the best ICT shows on the rise, TAITRA is confident to attract more exhibitors from around the world with expanded exhibition space and also to exceed last year’s overwhelming number of 42,284 international visitors from 168 countries. Computex 2019 focuses on fundamentals and future trends such as AI and IoT, 5G, Blockchain, Innovations and Startups, Gaming and XR. Feature exhibit includes, Asia’s biggest startup event—InnoVEX, a tech hub for international startups to meet global investors and manufacturing partners. Moreover, Computex d&i awards, an innovation-focused competition, highlights and honors products with excellent design as well as technical innovation are being showcased at Convergence India.

Taiwan Excellence participates at Convergence India this year by revealing cutting-edge tech products to restate its commitment to support India’s digital mission. Some of the hottest products include Avision’s Self-Service Copier and PaperAir 10, Edimax’s EdiGreen Air Quality detector with PM2.5 and many other prominent brands as well as a host of senior corporate leaders and stalwarts from leading Taiwanese brands.

India is emerging as a major sourcing destination for the ICT industry due to the various initiatives undertaken the government, like Digital India, Smart Cities, and Startup India. India’s demand for development and Taiwan’s willingness to share its expertise have led the two nations to become strategically complementary for mutual progress and benefit.

IN addition, TAITRA Has planned year-round activities in India to develop closer ties and increase further coperation.

Activities include meetings between government officials, trade delegations, industry seminars and tradeshows. SMART ASIA India – Expo Summit, a B2B and B2G tradeshow initiated by TAITRA to facilitate India’s ambitious Smart Cities Mission with be held from Oct 17-19, 2019 at Bombay Exhibition Center (BEC). It will focus on Smart Transportation, energy and water management, Smart City Development And Environmental Sustainability, and IoT solutions to grasp India’s smart city business opportunities and enhance further cooperation between the two countries.