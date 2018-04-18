Taipei World Trade Centre Opens at Delhi and Taiwan India Expo 2018 Announced

Taipei World Trade Centre (TWTC) launched its office at New Delhi with the objective of promoting trade between India and Taiwan. The occasion saw Mr. James C.F. Huang, Chairman, TWTC; Mr. Chung-Kwang Tien, Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India; Mr. Harish Meena, Member of Parliament; Mr. Deepak Kumar, IAS, Executive Director, ITPO; and Ms Ambika Sharma, Director General, FICCI in presence of other dignitaries and corporates, coming together to notify the MOUs signing for promoting bilateral trade between India and Taiwan.

Started in 1970 by Taiwan’s foremost trade promotion organization, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), also known as Taipei World Trade Centre provides a single, modern venue that combines consulting service on trade-related issues, trading partners, suppliers, and markets for international business.

The launch marks the start of a new chapter in India-Taiwanese business relation with leading Indian organizations such as Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Society of Manufactures of Electric Vehicles (SMEV), World Trade Center, Mumbai; CMAI and FAIITA were among those signing MOUs for greater trade collaboration to enhance India –Taiwanese partnership in the field of exhibitions, electric vehicles, smart city and petrochemicals.

Here, we are incredible honored to have New Delhi as the home of our fourth Indian office. India, alongside the U.S. and China, are the only 3 countries in the world where we have 4 or more offices. For Taiwan, India is a very important economic partner and friend, and the opening of our New Delhi office is a key part of our commitment to building a strong and powerful economic future with all of our Indian partners and friends.

The newly opened TWTC New Delhi office key plan includes: providing trade related information to both Indian and Taiwanese companies, consulting service for trade/investment, holding trade promotion activities and Taiwan industry enhancement projects, inviting Indian businessmen to Taiwan for Indian industrial development needs, assisting Taiwanese businesses to invest in India and working closely with local governments and trade promotion organizations.

Presently the gross volume of the bilateral trade in goods between India and Taiwan stands at 6.3 billion US dollars with 27% increase over the previous year and India ranks as the 14th export country for Taiwan. The target sectors for Taiwan to penetrate Indian markets would be electric vehicles, petrochemical, automobile parts & components, screw & nuts, green energy, water treatment, textile and etc.

Chairman, Honorable Mr. James C.F. Huang stated, “We are glad to announce that TWTC will hold a series of expositions this year. The upcoming event is “Taiwan Expo in India” to be held on May 17th -19th with the participation of around 130 Taiwanese companies from ICT, EV, auto parts & components, machine tool etc.”

Currently there are 106 Taiwanese entrepreneurs managing 106 companies in India operating in ICT, shipping, footwear, auto ancillary and the investments major in the areas of, EV, petrochemical and automobile ancillary services are expected. In the past 30 years, Taiwan has helped build the world’s largest manufacturing centers in mainland China and Southeast Asia. This included more than 100,000 companies in China and over 25,000 companies in Southeast Asia. We know there is immense potential for Taiwan-India cooperation, and by working together, we can help create the world’s largest manufacturing center right here in India.

TAITRA will host the first ever ‘Taiwan Expo’ at the Pragati Maidan, Hall No. 11 in New Delhi, India on May 17-19, 2018. The logo of the expo was launched at the press conference held in Delhi, along with details of the participants. Dignitaries from TAITRA, Mr.Som Mittal, Chairman of FICCI Electronics & White Goods Manufacturing Committee, Mr. Champak Raj Gurjar President, Federation of all India IT Associations (FAIITA), Prof. NK Goyal President of CMAI Association of India and other distinguished guests were also present at the occasion.

Taiwan excellence displayed their 10 TE brand products during opening occasion of TWTC office in new delhi

These and many other TE products will be displayed once again in India for people to experience them first-hand when Taiwan Excellence will participate in two more events during the year. From May 17 to 19, these products will be showcased at the Taiwan Expo to be held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. Similarly, Taiwanese brands will also be a part of the Smart Asia convention to be held at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre in Bengaluru from October 4 to 6.

The TE brands that displayed their products include Tokuyo, the premier Taiwanese massage product brand; Edimax Technology Co.Ltd, a Taiwanese manufacturer of data networking products; Gigabyte Technology Co Ltd, the international manufacturer and distributor of computer hardware products; VIVOTEK Inc, a leading brand in global security surveillance; Thermaltake Technology Co Ltd, a manufacturer of PC cases designs, power supplies, cooling devices and peripherals; and Advantech Co Ltd is a leader in offering trusted, innovative products, services and solutions.