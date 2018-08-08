TAGG Launches Sonic Angle 1 in India

TAGG announces the launch of its flagship speaker Sonic Angle 1 in India. Engineered with innovative solutions, TAGG Sonic Angle 1 presents an array of exciting features that makes it a perfect companion for the day. The product will be available for purchase on the company website and popular e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, starting today at a price of Rs.2499.

Commenting on the launch of the speaker, Rohit Dhingra, CEO & Co-Founder of TAGG said, “We are excited to introduce TAGG Sonic Angle 1 at the onset of the festive season. Music is an integral part of our daily lifestyle and Sonic Angle 1 is designed to step- up the overall user experience with superior sound quality, easy portability and high battery power.”

Featuring powerful sound technology, Sonic Angle 1 offers a seamless experience, easy portability, and up to 8 hours continuous battery back-up to its users. The speaker comes with a trendy triangular design and matte finish that meets the style quotient for modern audiophiles.

He further added, “We, at TAGG, are driven with the passion to empower our users with innovative yet value-added products and fill the current market gap. We are very positive about the response on TAGG Sonic Angle 1, and we will continue with our endeavour to develop best-in-class products tailor made for our Indian consumers.”

Sonic Angle 1 draws power from a 2200mAh battery that makes it the right product for travel diaries, celebrations, outdoor events with long music playtime hours. The Bluetooth v4.2 technology and AUX-in support offers seamless wireless/wired connectivity while IPX5 built makes it splash and water resistant. Sonic Angle 1 is equipped with an effective 50mm*80mm Bass Radiator that enables users to experience louder sound beats with enhanced bass effect. The speaker support both Siri and Google assistance and comes with a built-in speakerphone which allows users to answer calls without any distortion. It also supports dual speaker connection that enhance sound quality, making it the apt choice for both indoor and outdoor events like family get-togethers, in-house celebrations and poolside parties.

TAGG Sonic Angle 1 is designed with a focus on the millennials who seek performance, comfort, and style at value pricing. Meeting the needs of modern lifestyle, the product ticks all the major boxes people look for while buying a Bluetooth speaker that not only performs well but also complements their fast-moving lifestyle. The key aspect here is the ease of usage that people look out for while longing for something that is interactive in nature, something Sonic Angle 1 offers with utmost credibility. The speaker size is 140*74*75mm (W*H*D) and weighs 355 grams.

Launched with an aim to develop customized solutions to cater to the Indian audience, TAGG is focused on empowering its users with innovative technological solutions and value-added products.