SYSKA LED Unveils Smart Table Lamp

SYSKA LED introduces WiFi enabled Smart Table Lamp which is compatible with Amazon Alexa. Once SYSKA Smart Table Lamp synced with Amazon Alexa, it can be controlled using voice command given by the user. It’s one of a kind lamp, which can help you in choosing from three different colour temperatures i.e. – Warm White, Day Light, and Cool White. As an undertaking to offer innovative products with superior technology, SYSKA has introduced a second WiFi enabled product that works with Alexa under the umbrella of Smart light category. Here are the unique features of SYSKA Smart Table Lamp:

3 Stages Dimmable: SYSKA Smart Table Lamp comes with 3 stages of brightness which you can adjust according to you requirement and mood. You can easily adjust the brightness levels with the touch of a button to suit your lighting needs.

Feather Touch Control: SYSKA Smart Table Lamp comes with feather touch controls to switch it on/off, control its color temperature, and its dimness (brightness) for a seamless experience.

Hands-free control with Alexa: You can effortlessly control the SYSKA Smart Table Lamp using voice commands to the Amazon Alexa. You can easily switch it on or off and adjust the brightness level of the lamp without even the need to touch it.

The 2 mood setting in SYSKA Smart Table Lamp allows you to fix your lighting requirements between reading and night. Choose reading mood whenever your work requires bright white light or choose night mood for a warm ambience.