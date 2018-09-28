Synup Launches Voice Readiness Test to Assess Results on Amazon Alexa and Google Home

Synup, the SaaS-based Marketing Technology company has launched The Voice Readiness Test – a free tool that lets businesses assess how their information appears on the most important voice search services including Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

Voice search is now being used by customers in order to discover everything from ‘near me’ restaurants to local grocery stores. Synup’s Voice Readiness Test helps businesses stay ahead of the curve, and provides insights into how searchers consume their information across intelligent voice search systems.

According to OC&C Strategy Consultants Study, in 2016, voice commerce sales touched $1.8 billion; and is expected to grow to $40 billion by 2022. The report also found that the majority of voice shopping users are younger, wealthier, with 72% of voice speaker owners saying that they use their devices as part of their daily routines.

Ashwin Ramesh, Founder and CEO of Synup said “Industry body ComScore estimates that 50% of all searches will be voice searches by 2020, and most businesses don’t know if their information across voice search is accurate. It’s extremely frustrating to see that systems like Alexa can’t even answer basic questions like “is a place near me open right now”; we aim to build awareness among merchants and consumers to make voice more useful for the future.”

Voice is the next evolution of search, and merchants need to be aware of what is being found about them across these ecosystems. The Voice Readiness Test helps these businesses benchmark their performance and provide a better customer experience on voice search over time.