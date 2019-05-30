SUSE Expert Days Kick Off in Asia Pacific-Japan in June

SUSE announced it has opened registration for its annual SUSE Expert Days to be held in 21 key cities across Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) from June to December 2019. Themed ‘My Kind of Open,’ the event builds upon SUSE’s flagship event, SUSECON, and will bring open source specialists on-tour to major cities in APJ to share their knowledge and expertise with the community.

Today, every company is a digital company and IT infrastructure must be agile enough to accommodate shifting business and technology initiatives. Thus, this year’s event aims to equip attendees with the knowledge and capability to leverage open source to drive innovation in the age of digital transformation. With access to leading experts, innovative solutions and networking opportunities in the open source community, attendees will learn about the latest technology in software-defined infrastructure and application delivery solutions to help reduce costs, risk and complexity while preparing the business for next wave of digital economy.

This year’s agenda features thought-provoking technical discussions, dynamic presentations and product demonstrations by SUSE engineers and technical experts and key partners centered around three key discussion areas: