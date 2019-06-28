SUSE announces SUSE Manager 4 and SUSE Manager for Retail 4 open source infrastructure management solutions

SUSE announced the availability of SUSE Manager 4 and SUSE Manager for Retail 4 open source infrastructure management solutions. They help enterprise DevOps and IT operations teams reduce complexity and regain control of IT assets no matter where they are, increase efficiency while meeting security policies, and optimize operations via automation to reduce costs.

“As SUSE helps enterprise customers transform to software-defined infrastructure so they can continue to innovate, compete and grow in today’s markets, we also provide the tools they need to efficiently manage and operate their mixed environments,” said Daniel Nelson, SUSE vice president of Products and Solutions. “SUSE Manager manages physical, virtual and containerized systems across edge, core and cloud environments, all from a single centralized console. It’s part of the IT transformation that lowers costs, reduces complexity and boosts business agility.”

SUSE Manager for Retail delivers open source infrastructure management that is optimized and tailored specifically for the retail industry. From mainframe and HPC clusters, bare metal servers, VMs, and containers to point-of-service and point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, and self-service and reverse-vending systems, SUSE Manager for Retail helps reduce costs, optimize operations and ensure compliance across retail IT infrastructure.