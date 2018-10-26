Stream and Shine in Gaming Community with AVerMedia HD Lite C985E

AVerMedia Technologies, Inc. announced the availability of HD Lite GL510E. The product is a lighter version of Live Gamer HD and records at bitrates of up to 60 Mbps, indulging you and your viewers the pleasure of true-to-the-original picture quality with lag-free 1080p gameplay.

The advanced H.264 hardware encoder takes the burden of your CPU which will ensure the games run smoothly, videos recorded will be lag free and kept at more manageable sizes. Live Gamer HD Lite works with any DirectShow compliant streaming apps such as XSplit or OBS, and broadcasts directly to YouTube, Twitch, and Ustream right out of box. Apart from the hardware AVerMedia also offers powerful yet user friendly free software bundle RECentral and CyberLink Power Director 15. This all-around feature packed editing tools lets users to record, stream, edit and share the quality content they generate in simplest way.