Stratasys India Launches Award-Winning F123 Series for Rapid and Smarter Prototyping Solutions

Stratasys India launched the award-winning Stratasys F123 3D Printing Solution in India. The series consists of F170, F270 and F370 printers that are adaptable to all engineering environments be it office, lab or classroom, to facilitate rapid 3D prototyping.

The F123 delivers engineering-grade quality and repeatability. It accepts up to four different materials, in 10 different colors, to support a wide range of prototyping and tooling applications. For example, the F123’s new Fast Draft Mode leverages PLA material to quickly produce conceptual prototypes at a low cost per part. Production-grade ASA and ABS are ideal for producing strong, stable, repeatable parts, and for even stronger, impact-resistant parts, there is super-tough PC-ABS.

“The Indian manufacturing industry is transforming. The integration of on-demand manufacturing solutions represents a leap forward for 3D printing in manufacturing and production environments. To keep pace with the fast-changing Industry and evolving customer base requires new levels of innovation in 3D printing. The new F123 series is easy to operate, all-in-one rapid prototyping solution for concept verification, design validation and functional performance” said Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director, Stratasys India.

The F123 series has been designed by BMW Designworks, one of the world’s leading industrial design firms, and Stratasys, to blend in with any office environment. The enhanced user experience includes a sleek touchscreen interface, remote monitoring on portable devices, practically noiseless operation, and the integration of GrabCAD Print to eliminate any wasted time on file conversion and STL preparation.

The F123 Series is described as an “end-to-end rapid prototyping solution”, allowing users to start with fast and economic draft models and move through the design cycle to verify form and functionality, using production-grade materials for strong and repeatable parts. Having a machine like this readily available within a design team gives product developers the ability to work through all the necessary stages of product substantiation to shorten lead times and reduce costs before moving onto full-scale production.

Design workgroups clearly play a central role in product design and development in consumer products, aerospace, automotive and other key industries. According to recent Stratasys surveys, accessibility, ease of use and material choice are among the top priorities in the wider adoption of 3D printing for rapid prototyping in workgroups. A single Stratasys F123 Series 3D Printer addresses the complete prototyping workflow, from initial concept verification to design validation and final functional performance. This ensures product designs are thoroughly evaluated and endorsed before manufacturing – resulting in better products and shorter lead times.