Soundcore by Anker announces New ‘Vortex’ Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Soundcore by Anker announces the launch of its newest ‘Vortex – Wireless Over-Ear Headphones. Aesthetically designed to provide professionally-tuned audio with aptX high definition sound and monstrous 20+ hour battery life, ‘Vortex’ promises to bring an eternal music experience, making it more gratifying!

Carefully designed to appeal to the millennial generation, Vortex sports a clutter-free, seamlessly integrated design. Designed for Travel Fold flat with its accessories in the hard-shell travel case, the double layered ear shells, with memory foam filled ear-cups and headband offers a comfortable, secure fit. Vortex is Hi-Resolution Audio certified with Crystal-clear highs, powerful-deep bass, and an incredibly detailed mid range Vortex brings the entire music library to life with impressive realism and without distortion. Making every rhythm count, is the audible chamber design which offers the finest listening experience with meaningful noise reduction.

Performing with dedicated 40mm driver unit with a range of around 12m & 20 hours of non-stop playtime, the Headphone supports exceptionally strong 500Mah Li polymer long battery life. Connecting to Bluetooth devices and switching between them, is all in a click. For easier controls, Vortex has dedicated buttons that lets you pause/play, change tracks and adjust the volume even via its touch sensitive controls. The headphones featuring the signature noise cancellation technology with the Mic function, also allows you to answer calls without any ambient noise interference. The product in shades of black is available with 18 months of warranty in leading retail stores across India