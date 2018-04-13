SoundBot launches the exciting new Bluetooth Wireless speaker SB 574

The California based personal lifestyle gadget brand introduces the best in class range of personal gadgets with the latest generation X speaker. SoundBot launched its latest Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – SB 574 designed for the music lovers and youth across the world. The speaker gives the listener clear dynamic full range music on a 6W HD Bluetooth speaker with premium drivers and it is the perfect speaker for music enthusiasts who want exhilarating sound quality for an incredible listening experience.

‘We are a technology company in the personal gadgets segment and this is a speaker which is apt for various kinds of activities. It is one of the best in class speakers with a unique design element matching with the modern and minimalist era in music and fashion which becoming a fusion in the realm of recent lifestyle changes. Our incredible sound quality, engineering, and design are focused in the unique and elegant speaker that gives the audiophiles extraordinary sound quality catering to every user demand both indoors and outdoors. The speaker offers a multifaceted media connectivity via Bluetooth and it comes in a dark grey color with a special fabric grill design that’s important for today’s fashion-conscious generation X.’ Commented Mr. Rajesh Bansal, Director, SoundBot.