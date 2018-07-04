Sony Launches New RX100 VI Combines Versatile 24-200mm Large Aperture

Sony India introduced the all new RX100 VI (model DSC-RX100M6). The innovative new RX100 VI camera is the first of all the RX100 models to include a high magnification zoom lens, as it packs in an impressive ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T* 24-200mm1 F2.8 – F4.5 lens yet doesn’t sacrifice the pocket-size portability, fast responsiveness and high image quality that has become the hallmark of Sony’s RX100 line-up. It’s extensive zoom, impressive image quality and versatility for both still images and video make it an ideal choice for capturing daily life, cityscapes, portraiture, sports, wildlife and everything in between.

A first for Sony’s RX100 series of cameras, the new ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T 24-200mmi F2.8 – F4.5 lens packs the power of both 24-70mm and 70-200mm focal lengths into a singular compact design. This is achieved thanks to its unique design featuring two ED (extra-low dispersion) aspherical glass elements and eight aspherical lens elements including four AA (advanced aspherical) lenses. All pieces work together seamlessly to deliver outstanding sharpness from corner-to-corner at all focal lengths, maintaining the acclaimed image quality of the RX100 series.

The impressive new lens on the RX100 VI is designed to maintain large aperture throughout the entire zoom range, ensuring portraits can be created with beautiful background defocus, fast moving subjects can be captured with crisp focus and no blurring, and much more.