Sony Introduces New 5.1 Channel Soundbar Home Theatre Systems

With the changing consumer lifestyle, Home Theatre market in India has witnessed considerable evolution creating significant demand in the recent years. Committed to cater to this dynamic demand, Sony India today further expanded its Home Theatre line-up. Offering stunning surround sound and unique design, the new systems HT-S700RF and HT-S500RF are a perfect fit for style conscious consumers.

The two Home Theatre systems come with exclusive India sound setting offering powerful bass sound with clear vocal sound, it’s designed for Indian consumers. Driven by novelty, they embody a slim and stylish design to help upgrade your living room set-up.

Sony, a leader in Home Theatre segment has always strived to introduce innovative products thereby offering the best of technology to its consumers. Sony India aims to grow by more than 80% in FY18 for its popular 5.1 channel Soundbar Home Theatre.

The new 5.1 channel surround systems provide powerful audio experience by delivering a phenomenal 1000W output power with high volume boxes using tweeters and rhombus-shaped high aperture ratio grill. Special tweeters are present in both HT-S700RF and HT-S500RF to reproduce high frequency sounds, and give perfect audio experience to the listeners.HT-S700RF has two front and two rear tweeters, whereas HT-S500RF comes loaded with two front tweeters. These tweeters also help in improving overall sound staging of the system, so that you can appreciate every single sound in the audio. Thanks to big size subwoofers (18cm in HT-S500RF and 20cm in HT-S700RF), you are assured powerful and clear bass sound from our Soundbar systems. The 1000W output power helps realizing enough sound pressure to have an immerse movie experience.