Sony India announces One year additional warranty on select Alpha Full Frame Cameras for festive season

Sony India announced One year additional warranty on select range of Alpha Full frame cameras for festive season. Sony is the first digital imaging company to offer Three year extended warranty as against the standard two years. This offer is valid on the cameras purchased starting 10th October, 2018 upon registration on Alpha Community.

Alpha Full Frame cameras on which Three year extended warranty is applicable include A9, A7R III, A7 III, A7R II, A7S II and A7 II.

Customers can purchase Alpha Full frame cameras and lenses across all Sony Centers, Alpha flagship stores, Sony authorized dealers and major electronic stores across India.