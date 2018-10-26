Sony Announces World’s Smallest Travel High Zoom Cameras with 4K Movie Capability and Upgraded Image Processor

Sony India boosted its Cyber-shot line-up of travel high zoom cameras with the launch of the DSC-WX800.

Designed for users who want an unobtrusive camera that can be carried at all times, the new models are packaged in the world’s smallest body and offer a truly versatile zoom range from 24mm1 at the wide end up to 720mm1 super-telephoto. In addition to stunning 4K2 movie footage, at the heart of both models sits the powerful BIONZ X image processing engine combined with a front-end LSI that delivers high-speed continuous shooting at up to 10 fps with a buffer limit of up to 155 images[6]. Furthermore, these new models present a fast AF speed of 0.09 seconds.

Some newly added features are Eye AF, Touch Focus/Touch Shutter function, and location data acquisition via Bluetooth.