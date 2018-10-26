Sony Announces World’s Smallest Travel High Zoom Cameras with 4K Movie Capability...

Sony Announces World’s Smallest Travel High Zoom Cameras with 4K Movie Capability and Upgraded Image Processor

Sony India boosted its Cyber-shot line-up of travel high zoom cameras with the launch of the DSC-WX800.

Designed for users who want an unobtrusive camera that can be carried at all times, the new models are packaged in the world’s smallest body and offer a truly versatile zoom range from 24mm1 at the wide end up to 720mm1 super-telephoto. In addition to stunning 4K2 movie footage, at the heart of both models sits the powerful BIONZ X image processing engine combined with a front-end LSI that delivers high-speed continuous shooting at up to 10 fps with a buffer limit of up to 155 images[6]. Furthermore, these new models present a fast AF speed of 0.09 seconds.

Some newly added features are Eye AF, Touch Focus/Touch Shutter function, and location data acquisition via Bluetooth.

