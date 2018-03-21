Smart City Summit & Expo will be held at Taipei

Smart City Summit & Expo, Asia’s largest annual smart city tradeshow, will be held at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center in Taipei, Taiwan, March 27 to 30. Jointly organized by Taipei City Government, Taiwan Smart City Solutions Alliance, Taipei Computer Association, with government support from Bureau of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Economic Affairs, the four-day event will feature networking opportunities and educational seminars. More than 120 city governors and municipal officials are expected to attend the event. Around 300 delegates and representatives will be brought along to take part in the 2018 edition of Smart City Summit & Expo.

SCSE is a comprehensive business-to-business tradeshow for smart cities industries. This year, the fifth edition of SCSE is expected to host 1,200 buyers from over 50 countries. Compared to last edition, the number of municipal officials and representatives grew by an impressive rate of 120%, while business buyers grew by 18%. The 2018 SCSE features 210 exhibitors, 1,050 booths, as well as 63 forums and panel discussions, representing a 6.67% increase compared to last year. The event is expected to attract some 16,000 conference participants and 30,000 exhibition visitors, including an impressive number of international retailers.

The 2018 edition is characterized this year by the theme of “Building Smart Cities on the IoT”. As cities around the world are aware of the huge potential of the Internet of Things (IoT), building more liveable, sustainable, and more efficient cities by transforming infrastructures with Internet of Things (IoT) solution is becoming a reality.

Smart City Summit & Expo intends to elaborate on the same topic as last year to further develop ideas on building smart cities based on the Internet of Things.