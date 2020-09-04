Sify Partners with Commvault to Provide Unified Data Protection across Multi-Cloud Environments

Sify Technologies Limited, India’s most comprehensive ICT solutions provider with global service capabilities spanning Networks, Data Centers, Cloud, Applications Management, Managed services and Systems integration, announced its partnership with Commvault, a leading data protection platform provider, to provide Data Protection as a Service. This partnership will enable Sify to manage cross-platform backup and recovery operations across data centers with a scaled down team and thereby lower the service delivery cost up to 30%.

Sify Technologies provides a comprehensive range of cloud services across platforms, including Microsoft Azure, Amazon AWS, Google Cloud, etc. through its 10 data centers. Additionally, Sify now aims to provide Data Protection as a Service, by adopting Commvault’s reliable and scalable, ‘Backup & Recovery’ solution as a unified data protection system for multiple platforms. With this partnership, Sify can ensure long-term data retention, quick data replication, cross platform backup migration, superior deduplication with a single tool/platform.

With Commvault’s in-built interface, Sify’s customers can easily manage cross-platform backup migrations via one console. With the superior deduplication feature, enterprises can compress data and reduce their storage size significantly in data center without any third-party solutions. Commvault also integrates seamlessly with third-party tools like ServiceNow ITSM, giving customers the ability to generate self-provisioning reports and monitor their backup operations at any time.

Commenting on the partnership, Kamal Nath, CEO, Sify Technologies, said, “The current situation has triggered the need for secure and agile IT infrastructure for enterprises. Customer Data security is a top priority for us at Sify and with Commvault, we now have a competitive edge to provide data protection across platforms. With this partnership we aim to provide enterprises a one stop solution with end-to-end IT support translating to minimum disruption.”

Commenting on the partnership, Ravi Maguluri, CTO, Cloud services, Sify Technologies, said, “Commvault’s reputation in the field of Data security and their experience of having worked across divergent landscapes and verticals was the driver in the decision making for a partner. This partnership aims to substantially lower the service delivery cost while raising the benchmark on Data protection.”

We are excited to support Sify Technologies, a technology pioneer in India, as they deliver data protection to their customers with Commvault functionality. This is a new era for Commvault and we’re rapidly innovating to help our partners and customers simplify IT with enterprise-class, proven data protection solutions delivered through SaaS and protected in the cloud.” said Ramesh Mamgain, Area Vice President – India & SAARC, Commvault.