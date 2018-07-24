Shopmatic launches in UAE, partners with Network International to help UAEs SMB go digital

International e-commerce company, Shopmatic has launched in UAE to boost UAE’s burgeoning e-commerce sector by digitally enabling the country’s SMEs. It has partnered with Network International, the leading payment solutions provider in the Middle East and Africa, to leverage the strength of the two organizations to grow the e-commerce landscape in UAE.

Network International’s ‘Go-Online’ e-commerce platform, that launched today, is powered by Shopmatic and targeted at local small, medium, and start-up businesses.Network International will use Shopmatic’s technology to power its Go-Online solution, as an end-to-end enabler and allow SMEs to create their own web stores and start selling their products or services online to customers in UAE and around the world.

Commenting on the development, Anurag Avula, CEO of Shopmatic, said, “The partnership with Network International is a significant step in enabling digital commerce for the growing e-commerce markets of the Middle East and Africa. This marks the entry of Shopmatic in one of the most exciting emerging e-commerce markets and continues to cement our commitment to supporting SMEs and entrepreneurs in their online commerce journey, around the world.”

Network International is the UAE’s largest merchant acquirer and the company’s ground-breaking partnership with leading global e-commerce player, Shopmatic, lends it a significant first mover advantage in the e-commerce space.

Samer Soliman, Managing Director – Middle East, Network International, commented, “As part of our commitment to enable commerce in the region, our aim is to enhance the e-commerce ecosystem by offering potential entrepreneurs a ready world-class platform with an integrated payment gateway. Go-Online will hasten go-to-market for smaller e-commerce entrants, enhance customer acquisition and instill confidence in shoppers looking to purchase online. We believe our efforts are aligned with the vision of the UAE government as we lend support to the SME sector, the backbone of our economy.”

Go-Online’s simple yet powerful interface offers 60+ customizable, design templates that allow merchants to upload product pictures and build their websites with ease.

Network International’s payment gateway, Network Online, is the Middle East and Africa region’s most innovative, with high levels of security, simple refund capabilities and seamless checkout. It offers a customizable gateway solution that can be tailored to meet the processing needs of diverse industries or business models.