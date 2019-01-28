ShopClues Launches iBall CompBook Netizen

In today’s fast-paced world, where every task requires urgent attention. It is important to have a device that lets you keep up the pace while on the go and today’s netizens need to be connected without losing their sleek, stylish and speedy outlook to computing. This is where “The iBall CompBook Netizen”- Always connected PC comes in. It is a true device born for the Internet and the growing number of cyber nomads who want to take their work, study and business anywhere they want to go, truly connecting to the world.

The iBall CompBook Netizen is built for connectivity and productivity. Business people will appreciate the smooth multitasking, thanks to Intel N3350 Dual Core Processor with processing speed up to 2.4 GHz and 4 GB DDR3 RAM.

Sales people on the field would surely want the long hours of battery backup provided by the 37Wh/ 38Wh battery. Plus the multiple connectivity ports for ultra-fast USB 3.0, LAN, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and HDMI make pitches easy to do.

Speaking on the launch, Ritika Taneja, AVP – Categories at ShopClues said, “We are glad to launch this unique product in our tech segment. The Always Connected PC is a one of a kind products that is expected to receive tremendous response from our consumers. Our strong consumer base in various segments has helped us gain this positive position and we wish for continued progress this year by getting such products on the platform. ShopClues has always strived to meet the needs of the consumers at every segment at reasonable prices.”

Adding to that, Rajeev Chaudhari – VP (Sales) of iBall states that iBall CompBook Netizen is a promise of fully mobile internet without the dependency on Wi-Fi coverage or the eye-sore that is a dongle hanging on to a lap top. Simply plug a SIM card into the iBall CompBook Netizen – ACPC and make internet go, where you want to go.