Sasken Recognized by Everest Group PEAK Matrix as an Aspirant in Digital Services

Sasken Technologies Ltd announced that it has been recognized by Everest Group as an Aspirant in its latest report titled, Digital Services PEAK Matrix Assessment and Market Trends 2019: Design and Innovation to Power the Next Wave of Digital. This report analyzes the changing dynamics of the Digital Services landscape and assesses service providers across several key dimensions. The PEAK Matrix highlights and positions only the best-in-class service providers in a particular function/vertical services area.

With one-stop Chip to Cognition capabilities, Sasken aims to enable its customers to realize their digital future, specifically in Industrial, Manufacturing and Transportation segments. Commenting on the positioning, Rajiv C Mody, Chairman, MD & CEO, Sasken said, “Digital is an extremely important element of our strategy as we look to add business value to our customers continually.”

Raman Sapra, Executive VP and General Manager-Digital, Sasken, added, “At Sasken Digital, we are partnering with our clients to help them take advantage of Digital by creating new business models and achieving operational efficiency. I am delighted that we were recognized by Everest Group as an Aspirant in our very first year of participation. This is testimony to the strong proposition that we have built and the traction that we are seeing with our customers in our focus verticals.”

Commenting on the report, Alisha Mittal, Practice Director, Everest Group, said, “As enterprises transcend the digital maturity curve, the focus on achieving business outcomes is increasing significantly. Service providers are ramping up their technology capabilities towards the same objective. Sasken brings together its next-generation capabilities, such as AI, cognitive, and advanced analytics along with its domain expertise in manufacturing to deliver transformational impact for its customers.”

As a part of this report, Everest Group updated its classification of 24 service providers in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix for digital services into Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants. The framework provides an objective, data-driven, and comparative assessment of digital service providers based on their absolute market success and delivery capability.