SAS named a Leader in enterprise fraud management by independent research firm

SAS has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Enterprise Fraud Management, Q3 2018. According to Forrester Research’s evaluation, SAS is one of two vendors that “lead(s) the pack” of enterprise fraud management (EFM) providers.

In its assessment of SAS, Forrester notes how SAS Fraud Management “builds on the vendor’s extensive data exploration and visual analytics capabilities.” SAS was further noted for “an impressive visual workflow designer, rule life-cycle manager, and broad configuration capabilities for designing investigator screens.”

The Forrester Wave report evaluated the top vendors in enterprise fraud management through multi-faceted research and hands-on laboratory testing. In this edition, Forrester Research evaluated seven vendors against 38 stringent criteria within three high-level categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence. SAS received the top score above all participating vendors in the market presence category. SAS also earned the highest possible score in the criteria of data integration, risk scoring and alerting, reporting, and scalability.

“In my view, the Forrester report reinforces the significance of enterprise-wide risk management and integrated security intelligence solutions,” said Stu Bradley, Vice President of Fraud and Security Intelligence at SAS. “The modern analytics and scalable, adaptable AI techniques embedded into SAS Fraud Management enable financial institutions to anticipate and prevent fraud before it occurs – a key differentiator that I believe is among the reasons SAS was named a leader in this report.”

“The financial services industry in India has been reeling under the tide of widespread breaches and fraud related losses. A robust fraud defense process calls for sophisticated Fraud detection and prevention technologies to be adopted by enterprises to protect their customers and prevent any business and reputational losses. This Forrester recognition, clearly puts a spotlight on SAS’ matured analytical capabilities and unified approach towards tackling the menace of fraud”, said Kunal Aman, Head Marketing, SAS India.

As a real-time, enterprise-wide fraud detection system, SAS Fraud Management helps organizations detect and prevent risk across the evolving spectrum of fraudulent techniques employed by today’s criminals. In addition to helping significantly reducing potential fraud losses, the solution can also lower fraud fighting costs through increased operational efficiency and improve customer experience.

