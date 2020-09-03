Sapience Analytics Partners with Redington India to Grow its Workforce Analytics Market Share in India

Sapience Analytics, the enterprise workforce analytics company, and Redington, announced that the two companies have entered into a distribution agreement where Redington will resell the Sapience Vue solution through its network of 30,000+ channel partners, system integrators, and value-added resellers countrywide. The two companies will also collaborate on joint marketing and go-to-market initiatives.

As a solutions provider of more than 210 leading enterprise technology brands including Oracle, IBM, Microsoft, HP, Cisco, NetApp, Redington partners with leading global innovators to help bring these technology solutions to businesses across India.

Sapience Analytics’ workforce analytics technology is used by more than 200,000 users worldwide. Sapience Vue is the company’s next-generation advanced business analytics platform powered by business intelligence and machine learning that provides unprecedented visibility into the effort and utilization of people, processes, and technology.

“With remote working becoming the new norm, our strategic partnership with Sapience Analytics will provide our partners opportunities to offer this next-gen solution to their customers. They can help their customers drive employee productivity and increase operational efficiency through this data-driven digital transformation solution. We see that our partners will be able to support their customers in making their remote workforce contingency plans a success,” said R. Venkatesh, President, Enterprise Business Group, Redington India.

“Redington is a world-class provider of enterprise technology systems and services with an exceptional reputation and extensive technical expertise and relationships,” said Khiv Singh, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, for Sapience Analytics. “We are excited about our partnership with Redington and the opportunity to align our resources to continue to grow Sapience Analytics’ global footprint in India.”

NCN Bureau: If you have an interesting article / experience / case study related to ICT industry to share, please send us at editors@roymediative.com