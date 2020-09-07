ViewSonic Appointed Sanjoy Bhattacharya as IT Business Head

Sanjoy Bhattacharya has been appointed as IT Business Head at ViewSonic, a global provider of visual solutions. Sanjoy comes with a rich work experience of over 25 years in the IT industry having worked with many IT companies since 1993. He has vast experience in IT peripherals & Display business and was associated with organizations like ACER, TVSE, Redington & LG Electronics. During his tenure with LG, he was able to position LG as the No. 1 in market share in the non-bundle market.

Eric Wei, Senior Sales Director, ViewSonic Asia-Pacific , comments, “We are glad to announce that Mr. Sanjoy Bhattacharya, has joined ViewSonic India as IT Business Head, and he will form a new team to handle ViewSonic’s desktop LCD display, touch monitor and open frame LCD business. Mr. Muneer Ahmad will remain as AV Business Head in charge of AV products including projector, interactive flat panel and commercial display. Both of them will report to me directly. I believe with the joining of Mr Bhattacharya, the growth trajectory of ViewSonic’s desktop LCD business, in association with our partners in India, will move further upwards. We welcome him into the ViewSonic family assuring him our wholehearted cooperation and support.”

On the occasion of joining ViewSonic, Sanjoy Bhattacharya, comments, “I will be based in Bangalore and will take care of the ViewSonic’s IT Business Department, where the products I will deal with include desktop LCD display, touch monitor and LCD business. I am very excited about joining ViewSonic. As India is a big market, it will be a big opportunity for our products. I am looking forward to giving my best to take ViewSonic to next level.”

Viewsonic founded in California, US, in 1987, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and currently has more than 100 offices around the world. ViewSonic is committed to providing a comprehensive solution that integrates hardware, software and services with product lines of monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With the expertise in visual display technologies, ViewSonic is established as a strong foothold in visual applications including education, enterprise, consumer, and professional displays.