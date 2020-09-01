Sanjoy Bhattacharya and Chandrahas Panigrahi Left Acer India

Recently, Sanjoy Bhattacharya, who was Associate Director at Acer India, left. Earlier in June 2020, Chandrahas Panigrahi, who was CMO at Acer India, left the company. And Sudhir Goel was appointed as Chief Business Officer at Acer a few months back. Sudhir has been associated with Acer India since 1999 handling various leadership roles spanning product engineering, manufacturing, support, supply chain and recently as the head of commercial business group. In his role as Chief Business Officer, Sudhir has been responsible for leading both the commercial and consumer business of the company in India and Bangladesh.

Acer is one of the world’s top ICT companies and has a presence in over 160 countries. As Acer looks into the future, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another to open up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike.