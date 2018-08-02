Samtec Introduces new VITA 42 XMC 12 mm mated connector sets

As an ANSI/VITA member, Samtec, a privately held $713MM global manufacturer of a broad line of electronic interconnect solutions, is proud to release new connector sets compliant with the revised ANSI/VITA 42.0-2016 XMC Standard. VITA 42 XMC defines an open standard for supporting high-speed, switched interconnect protocols on an existing, widely deployed form factor.

Samtec is proud to release 12 mm stack height options expanding the existing family of ANSI/VITA 42 XMC Standard connectors. Chosen for high reliability stemming from the multipoint-of-contact SamArray sockets and robust solder ball design, the updated connector set has been specified for current XMC systems.

Samtec’s growing catalog of XMC connectors enable switched communication between a mezzanine card and its carrier. In addition to transmitting sensitive high-speed data, these connectors provide power, ground, and auxiliary signals to the mezzanine. The 12 mm mated connector set further optimizes XMC cards for use in wider modules, designed for 1.00″ pitch cage systems.

“We were excited at the opportunity to update VITA 42.0, bringing the specified connectors to the state-of-the-art,” said David Givens, Standards Director. “Since the Standard was launched, Samtec supported hundreds of system designers who expressed the need for an alternative to Paste-On-Pad attachments while providing Low Insertion Force contacts.”