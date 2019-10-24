RP tech India, Ubiquiti Successfully Conduct Roadshow for Networking Partners

RP tech India recently organized a roadshow for networking channel partners in Delhi. The event organized in association with Ubiquiti was aimed at promoting the Ubiquiti range of wireless and switching products.

RP tech India is a national distributor of Ubiquiti, Inc. The Company displayed over 30 products and provided in-depth training to partners. Over 80 prominent stockists, ISPs, and SI partners covering substantial networking business in the North India participated in the roadshow.

Talking about the value proposition RP tech India offers to partners, Harish Agarwal, Business Manager at RP tech India said, “The networking business is on a steady growth in India and Ubiquiti is the established player in this space. In our capacity as National Distributor, the focus is on expanding brand presence through innovative channel engagement and marketing activities. We have robust pre-sales & sales support and good inventory to meet all the business requirements of channels.”

Channel partners were very impressed with the live demo and benchmarking activity. The interactive sessions enabled them to clear their doubts and queries about the products and sales support. Commenting on the event, Mr. Anoop Kapoor, proprietor of Ambika Electronics said, “It was a very informative event and we got to learn about the latest offerings from Ubiquiti. The team provided in-depth information about the product range, its features and USPs.

Another partner Mr. Amit Mishra, proprietor of Digitage Infocom said, “It was an excellent event. The sessions were informative and interactive. It also gave us a platform to openly talk about our concerns and share feedback on the business. Both the RP tech India and Ubiquiti teams addressed our queries. We look forward to more such events ahead.”

Agarwal said that RP tech India would extend the roadshow series in other locations pan India for the wider brand coverage in the coming months.