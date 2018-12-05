RP tech India Expresses is Outlook on Booming Gaming Hardware Business in India

RP tech India, the value-added distributor, is bullish over the booming Gaming business in India. The leading distributor of Gaming hardware solution said that it thrives to become a “One Stop Shop” for all Gaming requirements of the ‘budding Gamers’ community in the country.

The youngest country in the world with more than 65 per cent population under the age of 35, India is the highest potential market for the Gaming vendors. According to the joint study of Google India & KPMG, Indian online gaming industry is expected add 190 million gamer(s) and become a USD one billion opportunity by 2021.

Improved broadband, increasing number of smartphones users, higher disposable incomes and the introduction of new gaming genres and competitions are the key factors driving the growth of the industry. With 4G services at affordable cost, the online gamer base in the country is expected to grow further. Though mobile Gaming is a primary driver of this growth, the PC and Console Gaming business is also growing at a consistent pace.

Significantly, with the rising awareness and affordability, Gaming is rapidly emerging as a full time profession. On the other side, various national and international gaming competitions are luring youngsters to consider Gaming as their source of livelihood. As more young people are entering into the professional Gaming space, it has triggered demand for Gaming hardware.

The Company is the leading distributor of world-renowned Gaming PCs and accessories brands such as Dell, Asus, Logitech, Plantronics, Lenovo, HP, Intel to name a few. Its Gaming portfolio includes motherboards, RAM, monitor, keyboard, headset, Graphic cards, routers CPU, SSDs and many more. In fact, in the overall Gaming hardware business in India, almost 40 per cent of the components and accessories are sold and distributed by RP tech India.

“Gaming is not only the future growth driver of the IT business but it will also uplift the traditional IT business. With our vast distribution network of 50 branches, 50 service centers and 9000+ partners spread in over 750 locations, we vow to become the “One Stop Shop” for all Gaming requirements of Indian users,” said Mr. Rajesh Goenka, Director, Sales and Marketing, RP tech India.

RP tech India is developing an online configurator for Gaming PCs, where end-users can choose and buy their respective components and accessories according to their budget. The vision behind the online configurator is to offer a plethora of Gaming hardware solutions to users at a single click.

“It is our aspiration to make all the gaming requirements easily available at consumer doorstep. This online configurator will give customers the freedom to select their own configurations fitted in their budget and build DIY Gaming PCs and Consoles”, Mr. Goenka added.

Though the Gaming hardware business is growing consistently, the cost factor and availability still makes it a ‘class category’ with major demand driven by professional Gamers. However, Mr. Goenka believes that as the industry progresses and disposable income of end-users rises, demand will grow multifold in the next 3-5 years.

“In my opinion, the rise in awareness and disposable income of end users, the price factor will no longer remain an obstacle in the growth of this industry. Gaming hardware is designed with high-end configurations to give seamless Gaming experience, which is not possible with regular PC hardware. Passionate Gamers understand this difference and hence invest in high-end Gaming devices”, Mr. Goenka concluded.