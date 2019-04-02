RP tech India Becomes Distributor of Super Micro Computer

RP tech India, country’s only value-added distributor has announced a distribution partnership with Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI). Under this tie-up, the company will offer Supermicro’s wide range of Enterprise Server Storage & Networking solutions catering to the SMB, IDC/CDC, High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) verticals through SI partners.

Supermicro is a global leader in High Performance, High-Efficiency Server Technology and Innovation. The Company provides end-to-end green computing solutions to the Data Center, Cloud Computing, Enterprise IT, Big Data, HPC, and Embedded markets.

Commenting on the partnership, Kapal Pansari, Director at RP tech India said, “We are very excited to join hands with Supermicro Computer. This partnership will enable us to strengthen our presence in the highly competitive Server business in the country.”

“With cutting edge solutions, we will be able to address the rapidly increasing HPC demand from Institutional / Departmental customers and High Dense Servers & High Storage intense Servers demand from IDC/CDC customers”, Mr. Pansari added.

The deployment of High-Performance Computing (HPC) is on steady growth in India, especially, in the sectors such as Education, R&D, Biotechnology etc. According to the forecast of Marketsandmarkets, the sector is expected to grow from USD 32.11 billion in 2017 to USD 44.98 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7%. The research states that an increasing need for efficient computing, enhanced scalability, and reliable storage is expected to propel the adoption of HPC solutions.

RP tech India is betting big on this emerging business segment. The company is making substantial investments in resources to develop its expertise in the area of Data Center business. Supermicro is the established solution provider of the entire gamut of servers and storage solutions to enterprises. With this partnership, the company will leverage RP tech India’s diverse brand portfolio, coverage and strong channel ecosystem in order to reach to the potential customers.

Commenting on the partnership, Michael McNerney Vice President of Marketing and Network Securty, Supermicro said, “We are collaborating with RP tech India to bring together Supermicro’s extensive portfolio of Server and Storage Systems with RP tech to deliver complete solutions for enterprise customers. Combining RP tech’s enterprise know-how with Supermicro’s BigTwin, All-Flash NVMe Storage and GPU product portfolio enables customers to achieve breakthrough results with best in class products and superior TCO.

RP tech India is building a Support System to bridge the gap between SI partners and Supermicro and offer them solutions that are best suited for their customer’s / clientele business requirements at a competitive price point. “We are currently in the process of appointing Solutions Architects and Business Development Managers pan India. These BDM’s and SA’s will act as a vital link between SI partners and Supermicro in choosing and delivering the right set of solutions for their customer requirements”, Pansari said.