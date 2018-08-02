Ritesh Syal is new head for Oracle’s Alliances & Channels Business

Ritesh Syal is Head & Director for Alliances & Channels for Oracle India Pvt Ltd. In this role, He owns the overall KRA to develop a strong partner network across all Lines of Business. Keeping organisations priorities in mind his focus Ritesh is responsible to drive increased adoption of Oracle’s SaaS solutions across pillars of ERP,CX and HCM. Cloud platform solution suite, spanning cloud-ready infrastructure, platform, and database and middleware solutions

Ritesh re-joined Oracle from SAP India Pvt Ltd where in his last stint was to handle the regional role and also driving the Industry solutions for Education and Healthcare markets Nationally.

Prior to SAP, Ritesh was with Oracle as Senior Manager, handling the Key SI partners and had successfully delivered the growth numbers.