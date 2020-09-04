Redis Labs Achieves Advanced Technology Partner Status in the AWS Partner Network

Redis Labs, the home of Redis and provider of Redis Enterprise, announced it achieved Advanced Technology Partner status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). The company received the designation in part by demonstrating verifiable success with customers including SonyLiv, Freshworks, Vungle, Etermax, and Branch Financial deploying Redis Enterprise Cloud on AWS.

Customers can choose to deploy Redis Enterprise Cloud as a cost-effective, fully managed Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) on AWS. Built for modern distributed applications, Redis Enterprise Cloud delivers sub-millisecond performance at virtually infinite scale. With native data structures and extensible data models, Redis Enterprise Cloud provides ease of use for developers and operational flexibility for platform engineers and enterprise architects.

The Advanced tier is the highest designation APN Technology Partners can achieve in the program. To achieve this designation, Redis Labs has demonstrated significant investments in technical proficiency, proven experience building software solutions on AWS, and a track record of delivering excellent customer experiences.

“Achieving APN Advanced Technology Partner status represents another important step in Redis Labs’ commitment to give customers choice and align with their cloud journey,” said Jason Forget, Chief Revenue Officer and General Manager at Redis Labs. “We look forward to working even more closely with AWS to solve customers’ needs to easily build, deploy, and leverage AWS services with Redis Enterprise Cloud.”

“We initially chose Redis Enterprise Cloud on AWS because we wanted a mnanaged service that could process real-time analytics and high speed transactions on a large, and fast-growing dataset. Redis Enterprise Cloud delivered immediate benefits reducing our downtime and need for specialized services, while delivering higher, more reliable performance with their Active-active deployment. Our success with Redis Labs has led us to expand our usage, such as driving better and faster personalization with RedisBloom,” said Mayur Bhatia, Director of Engineering, DevOps at Vungle, a leading performance marketing platform for in-app video advertisements on mobile devices.

“Redis Enterprise Cloud allowed us to easily scale our Redis infrastructure up to multiple terabytes of information without any downtime or performance impact, whilst keeping costs and maintenance as low as possible within both AWS and Redis Labs’ infrastructure,” said Fernando Scorpiniti, CTO at Etermax, a mobile application development company based in Buenos Aires.