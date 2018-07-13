Rashi Peripherals Wins National Award for Marketing Excellence

Rashi Peripherals won the prestigious ‘National Award for Marketing Excellence’ presented by Times Network. The Company was honored for its extraordinary performance in the field of Marketing Communication in a glittering award ceremony recently held in Mumbai.

The National Award for Marketing Excellence recognizes organizations and individuals for their contribution in the field of marketing.

Upon receiving the award, Rajesh Goenka, Vice President, Sales and Marketing said, “We are honored to receive a National Award for Marketing Communication, which recognizes our sustained efforts for Channel Marketing, Communication and commitment towards employee engagement. I am thankful to Times Network and National Awards for Marketing Excellence for this recognition.”

Marketing Communication is gaining a lot of prominence in the new age business. Rashi Peripherals is one of those organizations, which recognized its much before and aligned its systems and processes to make it an integral part of Company’s business philosophy.

“We are the only Company in the distribution space to have a robust MARCOM team of highly qualified Marketing executives. This team is dedicated to conceptualize and implement Channel and employee-centric initiatives. We have implemented several first of its kind employee-centric programs. These programs include technical training leadership development and team building activities at every level of the hierarchy to ensure the inclusive growth of employees”, said, Goenka.

Rashi Peripherals gives a lot of emphasis on training and education and regularly conducts training programs for its employees. The Company has a robust SAP system in place to keep a track on the performance of its workforce. It is also regarded for implementing some of the best employee development programs such as Rashi Champions Meet (RCM), Rashi Managers Program (RMP), Rashi BM/PM Program and so on. These programs have garnered huge applauds in the industry. As a result of these efforts, Rashi Peripherals has the lowest attrition rate in the industry.

“Our software driven processes enable us to conceptualize and formulate right kind of employee engagement programs. We have a dedicated portal for employee self-service where they can easily track and manage their tasks. We also leverage Google Docs, where employees can track their individual performance by maintaining the highest level of transparency and secrecy. This has not only provided an ease to employees to be more productive but also helped us invest in right resources”, said Goenka.