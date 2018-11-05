Rashi Peripherals Rejuvenates its Corporate Identity; Now Known as RP tech India

In a bid to reinforce its core strengths and futuristic growth ambitions, Rashi Peripherals, India’s only value-added distributor has unveiled a new corporate identity. The company will now be known as “RP tech India” (a subsidiary of Rashi Peripherals), while its new logo personifies forward and futuristic thinking.

The new corporate avatar signifies RP tech India’s emergence as the most trusted and fastest growing value-added distributor in India, thrives to become a “One Stop Shop” to fulfill all IT related requirements of Indian consumers. The new look also demonstrates Company’s ambitious growth and expansion plans.

The logo is the amalgamation of three strong colors Purple, Violet, Grey. The bold color combination signifies Company’s forward, futuristic thinking. This color combination indicates that the RP India as an organization, is rich in Credibility, Strength and Professionalism. The 2 colour’s sleek font states that the Company is now turning from existing to new dynamic success phase.

Kapal Pansari, Director at RP tech India said, “As our business horizon continues to expand, we believe that it is the right time to reinforce our fundamental values and core strengths. We are very excited to announce the launch of our new name and logo that illustrates and amplifies our aspiration and futuristic thinking. We vow to become the One Stop Shop for the entire spectrum of the channel fraternity.”

Commenting on the rebranding, Rajesh Goenka, Director, Sales and Marketing at RP tech India, said, “Started business in 1989, we have come a long way to be the most admired value-added Distributor in India. This is a proud moment for us and we are grateful to our vendors and channel partners for their support and encouragement that led us to take the next big leap.”

RP tech India intends to reach out to 1000+ cities/town in the next 2-3 years. The Company will continue to expand its breadth by opening branches in the emerging tier 3 and tier 4 cities and add top brands in its product portfolio. RP tech India is also developing an Enterprise business to cater to SMEs/SMBs and Government verticals. “ We are very bullish on the upcoming market opportunities and we are all set to tap new business prospects with renewed synergy,” Goenka concluded.