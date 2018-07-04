Rashi Peripherals & ECS ‘Fly to Computex with LIVA’ Program Gets Big Thumbs Up from Partners

In order to celebrate the success of its partners, Rashi Peripherals, India’s only value-added distributor and Elitegroup Computer System (ECS,) recently rolled out the ‘Fly to Computex with LIVA’ scheme. Under the scheme, top performing SI partners were offered an exciting trip to Taipei.

A joint initiative between Rashi Peripherals and ECS, the ‘Fly to Computex with LIVA’ is first of its kind channel incentive program focused on LIVA mini-PCs, including LIVA X, LIVA Z/ZE, LIVA Q and LIVA ONE. The scheme was aimed at making LIVA mini PC business more rewarding for partners. The major highlight of the program was partners were given an opportunity to attend Computex 2018, the biggest IT show in the world and get hands-on experience of futuristic technologies showcased in the event. Total 9 SI partners traveled from India for the 5 days and 4 nights trip.

Commenting on the reward program, Rajshekhar Bhatt, Country Head, ECS India said, “The motive of this reward program was to recognize efforts of partners in expanding the ECS business in India. Being a partner-oriented company, we understand the importance of partners’ encouragement and motivation in order to succeed in the business. Our partners play a vital role in creating an awareness about the LIVA mini-PCs and fetching big deals from across the industry verticals. This reward program was a small token of appreciation for their outstanding performance.”

“The unique part of this program was that we gave partners an exposure to Computex. The aim was to showcase them the latest technology innovations. We also arranged their visit to ECS HQ, where partners got an opportunity to interact with the global team. This has definitely boosted their confidence in the brand ECS. I thank team Rashi for their support in making this program successful”.

Highlighting the business roadmap, Mr. Bhatt said, “We will continue to launch partner engagement programs to increase awareness about LIVA Mini PC in India. A couple of promotional activities are in the pipeline such as Live Demo at retail outlets, Partner Connect meet, retail display etc. We also intend to tap retail partners to expand our reach. Along with the expansion, we will also focus on the channel education so that they are able to pitch our solutions to the targeted verticals”.

The reward programs received a positive remark from partners. Sharing his feedback, Vikas Agarwal, proprietor of Clarion Computers Pvt Ltd said, “It was my first visit to Computex and I had a great time. Computex is the most reputed IT exhibition where all the leading vendors showcase their products and solutions. I am very much thankful to the Rashi Peripherals and ECS for giving me an opportunity to witness this great event.”

Another partner Vijay Naidu, proprietor of Sai Computech Pvt Ltd, who also traveled to Taipei for the first time said, “It was a joyful trip and the Rashi & ECS team offered us good hospitality. The insights gained during the Computex event will definitely help me plan my business roadmap for the next 10-20 years”.

Rashi Peripherals is the exclusive distributor of ECS in India for its entire product range. Talking about the roadmap of the company for LIVA mini PC business Dhananjay Karmarkar, Business Manager at Rashi Peripherals said, “Rashi Peripherals is always committed to strengthening its partners’ footprints in India through robust distribution ecosystem. LIVA Mini PC is the revolutionary solution for modern business needs and we will continue to organize innovative partner engagement programs in order to tap new growth markets to grow ECS brand in the country.