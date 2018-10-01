Rashi Peripherals & Asus Ignite Passion for Sales among Channel Partners

Rashi Peripherals recently concluded the Asus NB Passion event. The five-city event was aimed at educating channel partners on Asus Notebook business.

During the event, partners were given in-depth training on latest product offerings. The representatives from Asus and Rashi Peripherals offered them an expert guidance on the right market pitch for earning better ROI. There were also dedicated zones for product display and live demo which enabled partners to touch feel and explore the technology.

Talking about the motive behind the Asus NB Passion event, Mihir Talekar, Business Manager at Rashi Peripherals said, “The objective of the five city partner meet was to grow the passion quotient among partners for the Asus Notebook business and have deeper engagement with them. Asus NB Passion was a platform to connect with partners, understand their views and aspirations in order to give them best possible support. We want to ensure that our partners are well-updated on the current market and technology trends. We will continue to organize such events and provide them value-added services.”

Commenting on the event, Arnold Su, Business Development Manager – Consumer Notebooks & ROG, Asus India Pvt Ltd said, “Asus NB Passion was a great initiative conceptualized by Rashi Peripherals, which brought us closer to its channel partners. The five city partner meet was an opportunity for us to take our latest offerings to potential partners and explore business prospects in the emerging tier II and III cities. We are overwhelmed with the response and aim to continue with our efforts to reach out to newer business fields through such events.”

The event organized in five cities namely Nasik, Pune, Gurgaon, Siliguri and Nagpur received an overwhelming response from partners. Apart from product training and business sessions, partner thoroughly enjoyed the quiz competitions and won exciting prizes.

Vijay Dharmani, owner of Pune based Real Computers, “It was an excellent event. The sessions were very informative and interactive. It also gave us a platform to openly talk about our concerns and share feedback on the business. Both the Asus and Rashi teams addressed our pain points very well. We look forward to more such events ahead. ”

Another partner, Manish Kr. Mohata owner of Siliguri based Origin Infomedia Pvt Limited said, “Rewards, Learning and Passionate discussions these were the three key highlights of the partner meet. We learned how we could go beyond the comfort lines and do sales aggressively. I liked the sessions and live demos of the latest notebook offerings. Overall it was a good training session.”