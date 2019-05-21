Rapoo Launches ‘X1810 Wireless Keyboard and Optical Mouse Combo’

Rapoo launches its latest performer ‘X1810 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo.’ Experience the next-level comfort and productivity with the duo combination. Conquer work in comfort with the generous textured palm rest, the contoured right-handed mouse and the adjustable keyboard height. The wide wheel in the Mouse, brings superior scrolling experience. Its Spill resistant designs keep the accidental worries at bay. Switch between screens on both your keyboard and mouse for seamless multi-tasking.

The full-size keyboard with responsive Fn keys gives you quick access to functions like media player, home page, Volume adjustment etc. With Rapoo’s energy saving technology both the keyboard and Mouse functions without power interruption for up to 12 months.

Enjoy responsive and smooth cursor control with the 1000 DPI high-definition invisible tracking engine on the Mouse. Running on a 2.4 Ghz wireless connection both Keyboard and Mouse works up to 10meters of distance along with 360-degree coverage.

Rapoo X1810 Combo provides stronger and reliable connection with no delays or dropouts. The mouse and keyboard will automatically pair with the receiver even in the busiest wireless environment. The Combo is easy to use and reliable plug-in Nano receiver that can adjust in your workspace comfortably. The product with 3 years warranty is already available with leading retail and ecommerce stores in India.