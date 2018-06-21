Rapoo India unveils the sleek and stylish K2600 Wireless Touch Keyboard

RAPOO has introduced the sleek and stylish K2600 Wireless Touch Keyboard in India.

Slim, compact and designed with a large touchpad on the right, the Rapoo K2600 Wireless Touch Keyboard integrates elegant appearance with usability. Offering a reliable, 2.4 GHz wireless connection, it is designed with multimedia hotkeys, supporting Windows 10. The fashionable and compact design allow abundant touch gestures and it is also equipped with an anti-oxidation sealed membrane.

The Reliable 2.4 GHz wireless connection offers up to 10m working range. Users can surf freely on PC when connected to TV.

The multimedia hot keys of the K2600 give users quick access to a range of functions such as media player, homepage, volume adjustment and more. A wide touch area of the touchpad with simple touch gestures provides quick and accurate navigation to surf Windows 10. The abundant touch gestures also allow quick and precise responses to user operation.

One of the key features of the Rapoo K2600 is its elegant and compact design which not only combines simplicity with style, but also saves a lot of space. The sealed membrane of the product ensure a longer keyboard lifetime. This prevents oxidizing of the inside circuit, which may cause defect keys.

Mukesh Chaudhary, Country Head, India, SAARC & ME, Rapoo Technology said, “With the sleek and elegant K2600 Wireless Touch Keyboard, Rapoo aims to continue offering customers, products which encapsulate the essence of technology as well as style.”

The Rapoo K2600 Wireless Touch Keyboard is now available in India via Rapoo authorized channel partners as well as online.