Rapoo India launches stylish and portable A100 Bluetooth Mini Speaker

RAPOO has introduced the stylish and elegant A100 Bluetooth Mini Speaker in India.

The A100 Bluetooth Mini Speaker has a 4W high-powered amplifier system for excellent sound quality. The compact form factor also makes it a portable and convenient device to carry along. It is powered by an 800 mAh battery which provides an excellent playback time of up to 5 hours of continuous play.

The Bluetooth 4.2 wireless audio transmission provides an uninterrupted and superior connection to the speaker.

Rapoo A100 provides for both wired and wireless mode, which in turn, gives a greater flexibility for a user. It also supports TF card play and has a call function as well.

Mukesh Chaudhary, Country Head, India, SAARC & ME, Rapoo Technology said, “With the stylish and portable A100 Mini Bluetooth Speaker, Rapoo aims to enhance offering customers, lifestyle tech products with excellent design and form factor at a reasonable price.”