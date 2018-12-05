Rapoo Announces New Gaming Headset: VH300

RAPOO introduces its newest ‘VH300 Gaming Headset’. Designed to make even the most casual gamer feel like a pro, VH300 brings the eternal gaming experience, unbeatable! Sporting the clutter free and integrated design with Cool Blue LED backlight, the headset adds a touch of sophistication to gamers personality.

Weighing just 390 gms, the Headset is built with 90-degree rotating ear cups to provide hours of comfort for console and PC gaming. The Noise isolating over-ear design sports large and signature memory foam ear cups, that are perfect for marathon sessions of Gaming.

Performing with the customized driver configuration interface, the Headset allows the Gamer to customize voice modes freely. Its Virtual 7.1 Channel audio output, brings you stunning surround sound experience, that delivers crisp highs and rich bass thanks to the Dual Chamber technology. The Headset also offers a convenient set of features for game play, including a swivel to mute the microphone, detachable microphone design to multifunction and volume controls on the headset.

“Engineered to make every minute of gaming real, our newest VH300 Headset is designed for Gamers across all skill sets, especially the eSports athletes. It’s the perfect combination of high performance and high quality at the most budgeted prices” says, Mr. Mukesh Chaudhary – Country Head, India and SAARC, Rapoo.

VH300 Headset is multi-platform compatibility; out-of-the-box with PC, Xbox One™1, PS4™, Wii U™ and mobile devices2. Backed by 1-year warranty, Rapoo VH300 Gaming Headset is now available in India across leading retail and ecommerce stores in India.