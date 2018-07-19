Rakesh Kumar Joins as Chief Business Officer at MSM Network Enterprises

MSM Network Enterprises is delighted to announce the appointment of Rakesh Kumar, as the Chief Business Officer. Rakesh will lead a talented and experienced team to drive the organisation to the supreme position in overall laptop business.

Rakesh comes with a resourceful work experience of 13-years in the IT industry Channel and Distribution business having worked with StarLink since 2005.

Commenting on the appointment, Shankar N Jha, CEO, MSM Network Enterprises, said, “Rakesh comes with 13 years of rich experience in Channel and Distribution business. He earlier successfully managed channel business of Lenovo lineup, which included commercial desktops, laptops, workstations, servers, etc. He is capable of handling business independently with very good knowledge of channel dynamics, profiles of partners, SIs, etc and their credit worthiness and capabilities to generate revenue. I believe he is a good asset to our business.”

Rakesh Kumar comments, ” I am delighted to be a part of the MSM Network Enterprises family, and take this opportunity to accomplish MSM’s vision of being industry leaders across all product verticals. 13- years back I started my career with StarLink. Earlier I handled channel business of Lenovo with very good results. In the last two months we focused on Channel Business at MSM. Now we are focusing on Dell’s exclusive model. Our aim is to sell 6000 to 8000 boxes per quarter. We know it is a difficult target, but we hope to achieve it with the right support from Dell. MSM’s turnover last financial year was Rs 60 Cr and this year we are targeting to cross Rs 100 Cr.

Rakesh has seen great success at his previous organization and has contributed immensely to their growth. He aims to make the MSM in a supreme position with the help of product leadership, alignment with trade partners and customer trust. MSM Network Enterprises is excited that he has decided to join them to drive the next growth story in their notebook product category.

New Delhi based, MSM Networks Enterprise to serve the Small and Medium Enterprise (SME), Large Enterprise customers and Managed Service Providers, and has been seeing steady growth. The organisation cover the length and breadth of IT Infrastructure Services including Planning, Optimization, Remote Monitoring, Messaging, Technical Support, Server Management, Storage, Network Management, Security Services, Power Solutions, Voice Gateways & Integrated Mail & Document Management Systems Services & Solutions. In addition to above they also leading customers from various verticals like Telecom, Insurance, Finance, IT, Manufacturing, Hotels and Services, Retail & Construction.