RAH Infotech receives ‘Asia’s Fastest Growing Distributor’ Award from Radware

RAH Infotech, India’s fastest growing value-added distributor, announced that it has bagged the “Top APAC Distributor Award 2018″ from Radware, a leading provider of application delivery and security solutions at the recently concluded Radware APAC partner meet at Macau, Hong Kong.

RAH Infotech, which specializes in providing best-of-breed security solutions from global leaders, is a distributor for Radware’s products in India.

The event was organized by Radware to share information about their latest products and technologies, discuss their business strategy and positioning for the coming year and to recognize and celebrate the contributions made top performing partners. RAH Infotech topped amongst all APAC partners by contributing the highest to Radware’s overall business growth in the region and in the process setting a new record for the highest revenue by any distributor in the region.

Ashis Guha, CEO at RAH Infotech said, “We are delighted to be recognized by Radware as Asia’s top performing distributor for the third year in a row and such recognitions will motivate us to work harder and continue our efforts to bring the best-in-class solutions for our customers. Our team of experts, their focused approach and ability to quickly adapt to the latest technologies has all helped us in achieving this success. I would like to thank every member of my team for making this possible.”

“RAH Infotech has been a strategic partner for us in the region and they have been performing exceptionally well YoY. They are our extended arm in sales, pre-sales and go the extra mile in enabling our channel partners to position Radware solutions to customers. This association has worked wonders for us and I would like to congratulate their team for the hard work they have put in,” says Nikhil Taneja, Managing Director – INDIA, SAARC & Middle East, Radware.

This award is a validation of RAH Infotech’s approach in offering solutions & services that address the business & IT challenges of customers, through a focused partner network. The front-end team of both RAH Infotech and Radware have worked in synergy to address the needs of their customers and partners across the country.