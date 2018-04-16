Quess Corp Appoints Pinaki Kar, President – Tech Solutions

Quess Corp Limited recently appointed Pinaki Kar, President- Technology Solutions. This appointment fortifies Quess’ aim at boosting the company’s global expansion plans and to emerge as a leader in the Technology Solutions Business.

As part of the leadership team at Quess Corp, Pinaki will spearhead IT services, IT Staffing business, Customer Life Cycle management and Business Process Management business in all geographies. He will be responsible for the Technology Solutions vertical of Quess Corp with presence in India, US, Canada, Singapore and 39,000 employees spread across the geographies.

Prior to joining Quess Corp, Pinaki has had an exemplary track record of driving growth in Global Technology Services. In his last assignment with Zensar Technologies, Pinaki was the President & Chief Executive of Infrastructure Management & Cloud Solutions.

Mr. Kar was the CEO & President of Wipro Infocrossing, a subsidiary company of Wipro Limited for 17years. He executed a gamut of roles spanning from P&L leadership and Geography Head, Sales & Marketing, M&A, Corporate Development & Strategy. He was also responsible for driving multiple M&A transactions for Global IT Service Lines of Wipro including the acquisition of NASDAQ listed Infocrossing, which was the largest M&A transaction in the Indian IT space. Pinaki holds a Bachelors’ degree in Production Engineering from Jadavpur University and a PGDBM from XLRI Jamshedpur.

Commenting on the appointment, Subrata Nag, Group CEO of Quess Corp Ltd said, “Pinaki is a highly accomplished leader in the IT industry. His deep technology expertise and strong professional reputation makes him ideal for this role. We are delighted to welcome Pinaki to Quess, this appointment will strengthen our Executive Management Team and re-enforce our position as a global leader in the technology space.”