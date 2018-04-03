Quantum Hi-Tech Launches Uniquely Designed ‘15000mAh’ Powerbank

QHMPL announces its newest 15000mAh Power Bank with Super-capacity battery and stylish appeals that never lets your devices run out of power.

From beauty to brains, this power bank is not just easy to carry with its slim and elegant design but also slips into your pocket easily. The power bank comes with trending design, which also has a sturdy and durable finish. With 2 USB power outputs & integrated with LED Indicator, the power bank keeps your battery status in check.

The high-powered Lithium-ion battery integrated with the quality-assured RISC Microprocessor, ensures faster charging and with a capability of 10W output. It offers you a maximum output of 5V-2AMPS, and a conversion rate up to 90% & also adjusts the output as per the connected device. Supporting more than 500 times of charge/discharge cycles, the power bank always keeps your phone’s battery at its peak.

Speaking on another addition, Ashish Mutneja, Director – Quantum Hi-tech says, “With wider solutions, designs tailor-made as per the dynamic needs, Quantum aims to bridge the needs of power.”

BIS Certified, the power bank equips a multitude of advanced safety features – Short Circuit Protection, Over-charge Protection, Over Discharge Protection & Over Voltage Protection, that assures maximum user and device safety at all times.

The powerbank is now available in shades of Black and White, with the leading retail and online portals across India.